Construction Review: Olajide Seeks Media Involvement In Committee Activities

As the sixth Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution is about to commence work commences, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, has sought the Chairman’s indulgence to include the media in the committee’s activities in order to allow for openness and accountability.

At its last meeting, Hon. Olajide, representing Oyo state on the review committee, said involving the Media on the committee aims to ensure transparency and keep the public informed.

“By allowing media coverage, the committee’s proceedings will be more accessible to the public, ensuring that the constitution review process is inclusive, representative of the people’s interest, people-driven and reflective of the diversity of Nigeria as a whole”, he asserted.

The committee’s key objectives include entrenching traditional institutions’ roles, increasing women’s representation, state access to mines, devolution of powers and fiscal federalism.

The committee has embarked on a series of engagements with Nigerians through public hearings and consultations, receiving memoranda and proposals from citizens and stakeholders with a view to making Nigerians participate in the review process and is expected to come up with a new constitution by December 2025.

