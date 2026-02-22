Construction Of State-Of-The-Art Mini Stadium In Akwanga To Commence Soon – Agara

The construction of a state-of-the-art mini stadium in Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, is to commence soon.

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Silas Agara, disclosed this to sports journalists at the final of the 2025 Nasarawa State Governor’s Cup held at the Lafia City Stadium.

He disclosed that the proposed Akwanga Mini Stadium will feature a standard football field fitted with artificial turf, a 5-a-side mini pitch, and modern indoor sports courts.

The NDE DG, who doubles as Chairman of the Nationwide League One board, further disclosed that the contractor for the project, who emerged through a competitive bidding process, is now waiting to be mobilised to site.

Agara, a one-time Commissioner for Sports and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, expressed optimism that the stadium would provide a platform for the youths of the state to showcase their sporting abilities when completed.

He expressed optimism that the establishment of the state-of-the-art mini stadium would be a game-changer for sports development, not only in the Northern Senatorial Zone of the state but across the state.

“I am happy that the Akwanga Mini Sports Stadium project has been captured in the budget of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

“With the support of the Executive Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, Hon. Safiyanu Isah Andaha, and the Paramount Ruler of the Mada Nation, His Royal Highness Samson Gamu Yare, we were able to secure the land for the project.

“Contractors for the project have been secured through a highly competitive bidding process. All we are waiting for now is the mobilisation to site for work to commence.

“We will monitor this project keenly to ensure that we get something befitting for the people of the zone.

“This is a dream come true for the people of Akwanga and the entire Nasarawa Northern Zone.

“We have always believed in the potential of our young people, and suffice it to say that this facility, once completed, will provide them with the right platform to display their sporting talents,” Agara revealed.

The NDE DG, who doubles as Chairman of the Nationwide League One, said he was able to influence the establishment of the mini stadium to be sited in Akwanga.

“During the first edition of a grassroots football tournament I hosted at the Central Pilot School, Akwanga, for the three Local Government Areas that make up the Northern Zone, I promised that subsequent editions of the tournament would be played on a better surface to allow our young athletes to showcase their sporting abilities.

“However, we encountered certain constraints in the implementation of the budget, so we could not get the job off the ground earlier.

“But let me say on good authority that the construction of the mini stadium is expected to commence soon, as the Federal Government has made provisions through my agency, the National Directorate of Employment, for a playing turf and a mini stadium to be sited in Akwanga, and I can guarantee you that it will be a game-changer for sports development, not only in the zone but across Nasarawa State,” Agara added.