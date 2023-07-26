Construction of Ondo Oil, Gas Park to start soon – NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said that the actual construction of a low-cost manufacturing hub for equipment components and spare parts used in the oil and gas industry will start very soon in Ondo State. A statement from NCDMB’s Corporate Communications yesterday said the site is at Ilaje, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. It added that the facility is one of six being built in different parts of Nigeria under NCDMB’s Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) in furtherance of its corporate mandate to develop in-country capacity in the oil and gas industry. NOGAPS, at Odukpani, Cross River State, and at Emeyal 1, Bayelsa State, are at 99 per cent completion. NCDMB’s Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Akintunde Adelana, according to the statement, told a gathering of top government functionaries, including Ondo State Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, industrialists and investors as well as representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), that the agency was conceived to provide “a springboard to galvanise different sectors of the Nigerian economy.” Adelana remarked that the oil and gas industrial parks, developed by the Board in conjunction with Shell Petroleum Development Company, ExxonMobil and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (with particular reference to NOGAPS, Emeyal 1 and NOGAPS, Odukpani) consist of manufacturing shop floors and factories.

