Construction Of NASENI Fertilizer Plants Nears Completion

The construction of coal and liquid fertilizer plants by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) being built to aid food security is nearing completion in Kano.

The pioneering coal fertilizer project by NASENI and its Nigerian partner, Whitefog Environmental Services Limited, is a bilateral agreement on technology transfer between the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by NASENI and Indonesia represented by PT Saputra Global Harvest for the coal fertilizer production in Nigeria.

NASENI and Whitefog are also in partnership for production of liquid fertilizer in Nigeria.

The Acting Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure Directorate, NASENI Headquarters and Coordinator, NASENI-Whitefog project, Engr. Dr. Agava Abdullahi Abdulrasheed, said the NASENI-Whitefog projects aims to transform Nigeria’s agricultural landscape in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-point Agenda on food security, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals 2 (Zero Hunger), 1 (No Poverty), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

According to him, Nigeria’s soil quality has been a major concern for farmers, with traditional NPK fertilizers often failing to provide necessary nutrients for optimal crop yields.

He said the coal fertilizer, an innovative and eco-friendly alternative to traditional fertilizers, with its 26 additional mineral concentrates and activation technology, is poised to address this challenge.

Abdulrasheed, who inspected the large production factory, massive warehouses, laboratories and administrative buildings at the coal fertilizer plant, said: “The project will have a profound impact on Nigeria’s agricultural sector, ensuring improved soil quality and fertility, increased crop yields and better harvests for farmers.”

Chairman, Whitefog Environmental Services Limited, Alhaji Hassan Inuwa Babura, said: “On the issue of the coal fertilizer, we have a permanent site along Wudil Road which and construction has already gone far. We have machineries which are on the way, about to be cleared at the seaport and would be installed. Production will commence by May or June 2026.

“As NASENI continues to drive innovation and technological advancement in Nigeria, the coal fertilizer project stand as a shining example of the Agency’s commitment to transforming the country’s agricultural landscape.

“With its potential to revolutionize farming practices and improve food security, the two projects will create 2,000 direct jobs and over 20 million indirect jobs across the agricultural value chain stimulating economic growth and transforming the lives of millions of Nigerians.”