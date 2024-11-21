Construction Of Green Line Starts 2025 – Sanwo-Olu

Share

…Set to commission 30 newly completed road projects, bridges in December

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that construction works on the proposed third Lagos rail mass transit line, also known as Green Line, will start next year.

The Governor, speaking on Thursday at the State House of Assembly chambers, where he presented the proposed 2025 budget before the state’s legislative arm, explained that the state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), to construct the 68-kilometre rail line project designed to connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

With the Budget presentation, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu laid bare what would be the priorities of the Lagos State Government in the coming year as he presented the State’s 2025 budget disclosing also that some projects, including some 36 newly constructed and repaired road projects, bridges, link bridges and pedestrian infrastructure have been scheduled for commissioning from the beginning of December.

As revealed in the proposed Budget, a total of N3.005 trillion budget estimates, earmarking a huge capital investment of N908.1l7 billion to the Economic Affairs sector—a cluster of key MDAs, comprising Tourism and Creative Arts, Agriculture, Transportation, Works and Infrastructure, Industry and Investments, Wealth Creation and Employment, Energy and Mineral Resources, Waterfront Infrastructure, and Commerce.

The 2025 Appropriation Bill, christened “Budget of Sustainability,” represents a 32.5 per cent increase over the current year budget, totalling N2.3 trillion.

The increment, Sanwo-Olu said, reflected the growing citizens’ demands for sustainable interventions in programmes and projects that would further raise productivity and energise economic growth in the State.

The Governor said the proposed budget was structured to ensure stability, stewardship and social equity around five key pillars, including infrastructure sustainability, economic diversification, social inclusion and human capital development, environmental sustainability, governance and institutional reforms.

The Governor noted that sustaining investment in infrastructure in key areas of priority would enable the State to build up momentum for more growth, stressing that his administration’s infrastructural drive would further get a boost in the coming fiscal year.

He said: “This 2025 budget is not just a fiscal document but a blueprint for continuity, resilience and shared prosperity for every Lagosian. As a key economic hub, Lagos stands at a crossroads: a nexus of challenges that test our resolve and opportunities that call for bold action.

“In crafting this budget, we have listened to our citizens’ voices, studied the global and local economic realities, and reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring that Lagos continues to thrive sustainably for generations to come.

Share

Please follow and like us: