Construction Firm Ignores Order To Halt Activities At Resettlement Centre

A construction firm, Manillah Integrated Partners Limited, has ignored an order by Abuja High Court to stop work at the Apo Resettlement Market Scheme.

Recall that Honorable Justice Yusuf Halilu, in a ruling on April 15, 2025, ordered the AMAC Investment and Property Development Company Limited, Commercial Properties Ltd, Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd, and their agents to halt any further works on the market project located at plot 1729 Cadastral Zone E27, Apo, Abuja.

Also recall that on April 28, 2025, the ‘Stop Work’ Order by the FCT High Court with Suit No. FCT/HC/467/2024, was served and boldly written on the walls, while documents of the Interlocutory Order were also pasted on the property by the court bailiff.

However, in what can be described as a flagrant disregard for the judiciary, Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd has continued with the construction works on the project despite the court order.

In violation of the order, Manila Integrated Partners Ltd has also cleansed the ‘Stop Work’ order written on the walls of the project, while work on the multi-million naira market project is still ongoing.

It was gathered that the situation took an ugly turn when the party in the matter, Techs & Concretes Nigeria, visited the site on Saturday May 3, 2025 to see the level of compliance to the court order.

