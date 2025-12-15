Construction Firm Appoints CEO

Construction Kaiser Limited (CKL) has appointed Stefan Euchenhofer as chief executive officer effective January 3, 2026.

The company said in a statement that Euchenhofer’s appointment marked a strategic leadership transition designed to strengthen its operational excellence, drive innovation, and expand sustain able infrastructure solutions across Nigeria and Africa.

Euchenhofer has over 30 years of international experience, spanning Europe, Asia, and Africa, including extensive work in Nigeria.

His expertise covers large scale building construction, civil and structural engineering, infrastructure delivery, and senior business leadership.

He has successfully led turnaround initiatives, delivered complex projects on time and within budget, and developed and empowered local teams. Before joining CKL, Euchenhofer has served as managing d i re c t o r for several PERI Formwork and Scaff o l d i n g subsidiaries across the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

He successfully guided the Nigerian business through the recession and the Covid 19 period while achieving notable revenue growth.

The Founder of the company, Igbuan Okaisabor noted: “His leadership would strengthen our legacy, elevate our capacity for innovation, and position the company for sustainable growth in alignment with the world class standards.”