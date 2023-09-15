Construction Fair: Julius Berger, Subsidiaries Celebrated in Lagos

The Big 5 Construct Exhibition ended Thursday in Lagos with much accolades from visitors at the event for leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, for quality products on display during the three-day international meet.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger had announced recently that its subsidiary companies would be participating at the landmark event.

At the just concluded exhibition, apart from the mother company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, its subsidiaries including Abumet (for premium aluminium and glass works), PrimeTech Design and Engineering, Julius Berger Piling and Geotechnical Services, Julius Berger Facility Management Works as well as Julius Berger Idu Precast Products, were all in active participation at the event in Lagos.

Speaking while visiting the exhibition stand, the Chairman, Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, said: “We have come here to showcase our multi talents and capabilities.

We want the world to be reminded that Julius Berger is not just a builder of house and bridges, but that we are into other unique aspects that really affect humanity positively.”

Also, the Commercial Manager, Mr. Christian Bauer, said the company was delighted to be a participant at the Big5 Construct Nigeria event alongside its esteemed and horizontally integrated subsidiaries.