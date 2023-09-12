Construction expert seeks prevention of buildings collapse

Head of Sales and Marketing at Purechem Manufacturing Limited, makers of TopShield, TopFix, TopBond and TopGit building brands, Ammit Pawaar, has called on builders, engineers, property owners and developers to ensure building structures are protected against water leakages, cracks and other structural threats. He made the call during the commencement of the annual Big 5 Construct Nigeria exhibition held recently at Lekki in Lagos State. According to Pawaar, taking care of these structural defects would go a long way at reducing the incidents of building collapse in the state. Pawaar, along with another senior official of the company, Engr. Sunil Upadhyay, took turns to explain to visitors the importance of protecting structures from leakages, cracks and other damages using the company’s anticorrosive products. He said: “Such protection ensures durability and protection of assets and lives. “The disadvantages associated with leaking roofs, walls and basement levels are enormous; it includes corrosion, cracks and spalling of concrete, which ultimately affects the durability of structures.”

