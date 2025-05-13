Construction Company Ignores Court Order, Continues Work

Share

Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd has defied a court order by continuing construction work at the Apo Resettlement Market Scheme, despite an explicit injunction from the Abuja High Court.

On April 15, 2025, Honorable Justice Yusuf Halilu issued a ruling directing AMAC Investment and Property Development Company Limited, Commercial Properties Ltd, Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd, and their agents to halt work on the market project at plot 1729, Cadastral Zone E27, Apo, Abuja.

This ruling was followed by a formal ‘Stop Work’ order from the FCT High Court on April 28, 2025, which was posted on the property’s walls and officially served to all involved parties.

Despite this, Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd has continued construction, and workers even removed the ‘Stop Work’ notice from the site, continuing their operations on the multi-million naira project.

The situation escalated when representatives from Techs & Concretes Nigeria, a party in the dispute, visited the site on May 3, 2025, to assess compliance with the court’s order. According to their account, not only was construction ongoing, but they were also attacked by workers on site, armed with shovels and other dangerous tools.

Ameh Kennedy Gabriel, the Project Manager of Techs & Concretes Nigeria, condemned the defiance, saying it was clear that the court order had been ignored. He emphasized that disregarding a court order is a serious offense that could lead to sanctions, urging the judiciary to take appropriate action against the company.

“There are laws in Nigeria, and these laws must be respected,” he said, calling for accountability.

Disobedience of a court order in Nigeria can result in contempt of court charges, leading to fines, imprisonment, or both. Last week, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigerians were advised against purchasing shops at the Apo Resettlement Scheme Market due to the ongoing litigation.

The project, located near the FCT High Court, has been at the center of a dispute between two real estate developers, Techs & Concretes Nigeria Ltd and Manillah Integrated Partners Ltd.

