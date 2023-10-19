Construction Company Assures Progress On Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway

…Seeks Commuter Cooperation

The management of Craneburg Construction Company Limited has assured that the ongoing rehabilitation/re-construction/upgrade of the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway (Phase IIB) from Greensprings to Abraham Adesanya in Lagos will continue to make substantial progress.

This they noted, while assuring smoother commutes for all road users by maintaining effective traffic management measures.

In line with its commitment to minimize disruption to the daily lives of road users and the surrounding communities, Craneburg stressed its commitment to continuously collaborate closely with the Lagos State government, working alongside relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and other bodies.

Other key partners in this endeavour include the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Neighborhood Watch.

“Road construction of this magnitude inevitably leads to temporary traffic diversions, reducing the number of lanes available for road users.

“Moreover, the occasional breakdowns and accidents involving heavy-duty vehicles, which are prevalent on this axis, further exacerbate traffic congestion on the already limited lanes, occasionally causing bottlenecks.

“To mitigate these challenges, a series of measures have been implemented as part of the project to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“This includes the deployment of road signs and diversion barriers, ensuring that some lanes remain open and pothole-free during construction.

“We also ensure implementation of an accelerated and strategic execution program for both daytime and nighttime works as well as deployment of well-trained and motivated traffic management personnel, among others.

“The visual representations of the previous and current states of the road under the project are displayed, showcasing the tangible progress made in these traffic management efforts.

“We urge all road users to continue to demonstrate patience, cooperation, and adherence to traffic regulations, as this is essential for a smooth traffic flow.

” Actions that may adversely affect traffic management include non-compliance with road signs and regulations, disregard for the guidance and directions of traffic management personnel, vehicle breakdowns leading to road obstructions, and impatient driving” the statement noted.

The company further noted that the Project, which is scheduled for early completion and delivery, remains a commendable and vital initiative that will benefit the entire community.

Thus, they crave the understanding and cooperation of all road users as the Project continues to move forward.