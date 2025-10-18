Construction: Buildmacex 2026 Set To Unite Industry Leaders

The Building, Construction and Machinery Expo (BUILDMACEX 2026) exhibition is set to revolutionize the construction industry in West Africa, bringing together global industry leaders, professionals, innovators, and stakeholders to explore the latest trends and innovations.

This disclosure was made during the virtual press briefing held to keep journalists abreast of the Organisers’ readiness to host the Expo. The BUILDMACEX 2026 Event Manager at Atlantic Exhibition, Vivian Sesi Godonuve, informed that the programme is scheduled to take place from April 22nd to 24th, 2026, at the Eko Hotel & Suites, V1, Lagos.

Godonuve said the exhibition promises to be a game-changer for the industry, with its focus on modern technology and structural design. “BUILDMACEX 2026 is expected to showcase cutting-edge solutions, products, and services that will shape the future of construction in the region.

“Now, in its 10th edition, BUILDMACEX has become a key platform for advancing West Africa’s construction sector, showcasing innovations that drive efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in infrastructural development.

The 2026 edition will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable building solutions, and digital transformation in construction while connecting local and international players and brands across the value chain.