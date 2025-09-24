Construction Accidents Claimed Over 150 Lives In 2024, NSITF Reveals

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has revealed that more than 150 workers lost their lives to construction-related accidents across the country in 2024.

Managing Director of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, disclosed this on Wednesday while delivering his keynote address at the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) in Abuja.

He attributed the fatalities to poor safety standards, lack of protective equipment, and widespread non-compliance with occupational health regulations.

“It is a sobering reality that Nigeria experiences an average of 50 to 70 major construction accidents annually, including building collapses, falls, and machinery-related injuries. The Nigerian Safety Commission reported over 150 fatalities linked to construction site accidents last year alone,” Faleye said.

The NSITF boss stressed that the tragedies highlight the urgent need for prevention and stronger safety culture in the industry. He called for stricter adherence to safety protocols, regular audits, and capacity building to safeguard workers’ lives.

“This involves rigorous safety audits, compliance with standards, and continuous training. A proactive safety culture, where risks are identified and mitigated early is essential to preventing tragedies before they occur,” he noted.

Faleye urged construction companies to collaborate with the NSITF Health, Safety and Environment team on audits, training, and other interventions, assuring employers of the organisation’s readiness to provide both physical and social protection to Nigerian workers.

He emphasized that commitment to safety and worker welfare is not only a moral duty but also a critical factor for sustainable industry growth. “NSITF remains dedicated to supporting safety initiatives through regular audits, certification processes, and enforcement of standards because a resilient construction industry depends on a healthy, protected workforce,” he said.

The FOCI 69th AGM drew participation from leading construction industry players, government officials, and key stakeholders across the sector.