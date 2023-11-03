Constitutionality: PDP Rejects Umoren As INEC REC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the nomination of Etekamba Umoren by President Bola Tinubu, as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Umoren, who is from Akwa Ibom State, was one of the seven RECs whose nomination was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday. He was nominated by Tinubu about two weeks ago, to fill one of the vacancies in the election management body.

But PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference yesterday, said Umoren was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who had campaigned for the party in previous elections.

He said: “It is imperative to state that section 141 of the Electoral Act, 2022 is clear and unambiguous in barring partisan persons like APC’s Etekamba Umoren from holding any position whatsoever in INEC.”

He argued that the provision that confers and protects INEC’s statutory independence, guarantees its impartiality and non- partisanship in the electoral process.

“The violation of this key provision as in the case of Etekamba Umoren is a grievous assault on INEC’s credibility as an institution of democracy and the sanctity of the electoral process,” Ologunagba added.