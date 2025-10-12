Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for the endorsement of Nigerian governors to ensure the successful completion of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

Kalu made this appeal when he led members of the House Committee on Constitution Review on a courtesy visit to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah on Sunday, October 12.

The Deputy Speaker. who heaped gratitude on the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) for their continued support and engagement in the constitutional review process, describing their collaboration as crucial to achieving meaningful reform.

The Deputy Speaker also commended the Conference of Speakers for their active participation and urged them to help expedite the process once the document reaches their respective states.

Kalu revealed that the committee is nearing completion of the process leading to parliamentary voting on the constitutional alteration bills.

“We are appealing to you because we need you,” he said, emphasizing that the success of the exercise depends on cooperation among all tiers of government.

“Please, help us thank your brother governors for supporting the initiative of the Constitution review. The Governors Forum has, in one way or another, shown us support. From the chairman to any other person in the Forum.

“Please express our gratitude when you meet with them. One or two more engagements, and we will be done with this. Please, appreciate them.

Also, please let them know that without them, we cannot make this Constitution. It is not possible because the Houses of Assembly will need to go through this document.

“We will not coerce the Houses of Assembly. But we know you can liaise with them to help get this document back to us as quickly as possible.

“If the governors are not in support, we will be running in circles. But with progressively minded governors like you, I am sure you will speak to your colleagues to keep backing us up, for them to know that we need them, and for them to partner with us.

“The Conference of Speakers has shown interest, and the chairman participated in one way or the other. He has been giving us support, but we should not end our relationship by only engaging with them. We need you, who are the major stakeholders, to help us push this through”.

Kalu pointed out that Nigerians are desirous of a functional constitution that will empower the local governments to deliver services, streamline electoral justice, strengthen fiscal federalism, guarantee women’s full participation in governance, and enhance accountability at all levels.

Governor Peter Mbah, while receiving the Federal legislators, lauded the Deputy Speaker for simplifying the process and making it participatory through the zonal public hearings.

“Let me once again welcome you to this historic city. Thank you so much for honouring us with your presence. Thank you, Mr. Deputy Speaker, once again, for choosing Enugu as a venue for this retreat.

“I want to commend your leadership and diligence over the period of the public hearing. You have come out to demonstrate such commitment in this process, and I think for the first time, we are now taking it even to the granular, getting to the details, looking at the clauses, line by line.

“This is what this retreat is all about. So, I want to thank you and commend you. Welcome to Enugu State”, he said.