New Telegraph

February 26, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Constitutional Integrity: S’South…

Constitutional Integrity: S’South Govs Back Tinubu’s Executive Order

The South-South Governors’ Forum (SSGF) has described President Bola Tinubu’s Executive Order as a welcomed development, saying the decision was a critical shift towards restoration of constitutional integrity in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

President TInubu had issued an Executive Order mandating a direct remittance of all oil and gas revenues to the Federation Account. Describing it as a landmark decision, the SSGF Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, in a statement on Wednesday, said the region’s governors are in support of the president’s action.

The Forum said the Executive Order was comprehensive, unambiguous and heartwarming, and that it raised hope that after many years of opaque and complex deduction structures, the federal, state, and local governments would begin to receive their rightful entitlements from the Federation Account.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The statement reads: “The South-South region particularly welcomes the key provisions of the Executive Order, which would eliminate opaque deductions and effectively strip the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of the nebulous 30 per cent Frontier Exploration Fund. This fund often led to large idle cash balances.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Venite Varsity Appoints Aremu As New VC
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 26