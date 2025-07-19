Constitutional Amendment: We Must Restructure To 1960-1963 Model, Says Obiaraeri

Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, an investment banker, development economist and a prominent voice on national affairs, has articulated a clear and specific set of demands for Nigeria’s ongoing constitutional amendment process, firmly stating that the core aspiration of the Southeast is fundamental restructuring, not political office or control of others’ resources.

In a detailed position statement, Dr. Obiaraeri dismissed common narratives framing Igbo agitation often associated with groups like IPOB, as a quest for the presidency or resource dominance.

“The Igbo agitation is not to occupy the presidency or to be given all the juicy political appointments in Abuja or crude oil blocks. “Please Ndi Igbo do not need your gold or silver or power,” he said.

He pointed to the underdevelopment in regions that previously held the presidency as evidence that lofty federal positions alone do not translate to regional prosperity.

“Go to the states that produced past presidents and you will clearly notice that the standards of living of their people are even worse off,” he argued, emphasizing the futility of seeking power under the current “oppressive and death creating 1999 constitutional framework,” he said.

Obiaraeri declared that the unequivocal demand of the Southeast is “equitable, fair, just, and level playing ground.”

To achieve this, he called for a “total restructuring of the constitutional, fiscal, socio-economic, governance, security, and administrative architecture of Nigeria back to the model agreed upon by Nigeria’s founding fathers between 1957 and 1963.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s foundation was a “mutually agreed and accepted partnership” codified in the pre-independence and early independence constitutions.

“You don’t force a union, you create a union built on mutual respect, justice, equity and fairness to all,” he stated, arguing that such consensus-based federalism is essential for lasting peace and unity.