Constitutional Amendment: Agitators For State Creation Justify Demands – Ibeto

The Chairman of the Movement for the Creation of Kainji State from present-day Niger State, Dr. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has said that calls for the creation of additional states in Nigeria’s northwestern region are well justified, citing benefits such as enhanced development, improved security, and greater equity.

The proposed states include Bayajidda and Karaduwa from Katsina State; Kainji from parts of Kebbi and Niger States; Tiga and Ghari from Kano State; Gurara and New Kaduna from Kaduna State; and Hadeja from Jigawa State.

The various advocacy groups presented their memoranda at the weekend before the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), chaired by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, during a two-day North-West zonal public hearing held in Kano State.

In his submission, Dr. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, who serves as Chairman and Director General of the Kainji State Creation Movement, explained that the proposed state would comprise one emirate from Kebbi State (Zuru) and two emirates from Niger State (Kontagora and Borgu).

He stated that the three emirates were previously part of the same administrative unit dating back to the colonial era in 1902 and have since maintained longstanding historical and cultural ties.

“When created, Kainji State will have a population of 2.2 million and a landmass of 36,800 square kilometers, with Kontagora as the capital. This would make it one of the 10 largest states in Nigeria,” he said.

Ibeto also stressed that the new state would help address the region’s security challenges, and promote justice, equity, and fairness.

Also speaking, Barr. Mark Jacob, who represented the Gurara State agitation group, said their proposal has fulfilled all the constitutional requirements for state creation under Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution.

“For the first time, the entire area is united in the conviction that a new state should be created. This consensus includes stakeholders from both the northern and southern parts of the current Kaduna State, as well as the governor and members of the state assembly,” he said.

Jacob noted that the proposed Gurara State has abundant manpower and natural resources such as ginger, columbite, and other solid minerals, which, if properly harnessed, could make the state self-sustaining and less reliant on federal allocations.

He added that the creation of the state would also promote peace and foster development in the region and across the country.

Meanwhile, agitators for the creation of Karaduwa State argued that their proposed state possesses a significant population and expansive landmass suitable for large-scale agriculture.

They explained that the area currently comprises 11 Local Government Areas, which could be expanded upon the formation of the new state. This, they said, would bring governance closer to the people, boost political participation, improve security, and enhance the overall standard of living.