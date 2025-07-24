Constitution Versus Leadership: Obasanjo/Anyaoku Debate

During the Patriots’ Abuja Summit, General Olusegun Obasanjo representing the school of thought that Nigerian unity and constitutional framework are fixed and thus not negotiable and that what is required is good leadership clashed with Chief Emeka Anyaoku’s the Patriots over their belief that only credible and truly autochthonous Constitution is key to resolving Nigeria’s existential troubles.

The Patriots was founded by Rotimi Williams, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Emeka Anyaoku, Solomon Asemota and others. General Obasanjo represents the school of thought that believes that a Constitution, however, serves the purpose regardless of its source or integrity so long as the operators are good people and faithful in its implementation.

Those to whom Britain handed over Nigeria at Independence and who managed to survive the crises of 1966-1970 and even triumphed to take hold of Nigeria belong in this school of thought. Between 1976 and 1979, General Obasanjo as the military Head of State of Nigeria was the ruling custodian of this school of thought during which period he convoked a Constituent Assembly constituted by indirectly-elected members and selected-appointed members by his Federal Military Government.

Before the Constituent Assembly, General Obasanjo had appointed a 50-man Constitution Drafting Committee headed by Rotimi Williams, the erstwhile founding president of the Patriots. The Draft Constitution was debated by the Constituent Assembly but they were barred from tabling and discussing issues of unity, religion, state structure and ideology, among others.

The ruling authority ruled these issues “no-go-areas.” The Constitution Drafting Committee headed by Rotimi William with Prof. Ben Nwabueze as a prominent member and moving spirit recommended and adopted the United States’ presidentialism modified by the already existing military autocracy and Sokoto caliphate political culture.

Approved by the government, it became the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1979 promulgated Decree, No. 25 of 1979. It was this Constitution that General Abdulsalam Abubakar adopted wholesale with few amendments to become the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria promulgated by Decree, No. 24 of 1999.

It is against this background that the Patriots represented by Chief Anyaoku try to woo General Obasanjo to reason with them, being the most prominent of the military adventurers…

Ever since its adoption it has posed serious problems to Nigerians as it does not create common citizenship but rather recognised state/tribal origins, does not create secular state and society but rather promotes theocratic and sectarian principles, does not grant freedom/liberty to Nigerians but rather articulates litany of freedoms but takes with the other hand by virtue of principles of restriction and derogation prominently entrenched in sections 45, 35 (7), 39 (3), proviso to sections 40, 41 (2), 42 (3), 44 (2) (3), 35(7) of the Constitution.

The British monarchical principle that the “King does no wrong” was imported to this Constitution in section 308 to destroy the principle of rule of law as it elevates this class of public officials above the law. The 1999 Constitution vindicates the fears of those who detest the “fatal duality” which the British colonial authority introduced into Nigerian constitutional framework vide Indirect Rule which General Murtala Mohammed exhumed in 1976 to impose on Nigeria as Uniform Local Government System with the economic base of feudalism through Land Use Decree of 1978 and the structural domination of the Hausa-Fulani through states creation and local government system.

That “fatal dualism” was the deliberate fusion of the Sokoto Caliphate autocracy and weak democratic principles as the governance culture of Nigeria. This distorted governance structure and constitutional framework have been responsible for Nigerian dysfunctional government, corrupt, unstable and turbulent society wracked by poverty, crimes and diseases.

In 1989, General Obasanjo had cause to ruminate over his prescription of constitutional framework over Nigeria and he recommended autochthonous constitutional framework that has local inputs such as the consensual political system that are widely practiced in indigenous political systems.

In his book, Constitution for National Integration and Development, he did not recommend any foreign model rather counsels the adoption of a mixed system of governance cloned from Nigerian ethnic groups’ governance culture. In any case, General Obasanjo still maintains that it is still the operators of the Constitution, however, crafted that determine its success or failure. In opposition to Obasanjo, the Patriots maintained that the primacy of the law is still the determinant of the political outcome of any constitutional framework, not the operators as General Obasanjo believes.

The Patriots have the benefit of experience and objective law of society and history. Absolute power corrupts absolutely and human nature and good intention are powerless to personal idiosyncrasies and motives. The “good man” has his limitations to personal and societal expectations and so he is helpless when they compete with his public duties.

To guard against this human weakness, it is the impersonal power of the law that is the only antidote to human heart and thought which renders them submissive to the law. It was in this wise, that the founding fathers and makers of the United States Constitution 1787 debated the principles of the constitution and resolved to make for themselves and their posterity 1787 Constitution considered the greatest innovation in human history.

For nearly 300 years it has stood the tests of time and circumstances growing with the people’s mores and norms and no strongman has been able to subdue it. The Nigerian constitutional framework is built upon the strength of the ‘big man’ of which the law is subservient and weak. Nigeria rulers including General Obasanjo are above the law as they cannot be implicated in Nigerian Court and if implicated holds no punishment or deterrence. Nigerian law is like a trap set for rats but useless if held out to catch an elephant.