Constitution Review: Why Nigeria Shouldn’t Return to Parliamentary System – Prof Osunbor

Share

Former Governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, has faulted the current move by some members of the National Assembly to amend the 1999 Constitution, jettison the presidential system of government and supplant it with the parliamentary system.Osunbor, a Professor of Law and two- term member of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who made his position known in a chat with journalists, said the proposed switch from presidential to parliamentary system of government being advanced by some Nigerians fails the test of logic and scientific analysis.

He said: “It seems to me that most of those advocating the adoption of the parliamentary system are not aware or have forgotten that Nigeria started off in 1960 with a parliamentary system.

“The weakness of that system contributed largely to the collapse of the First Republic, after only five years, in January 1966. By contrast, the presidential system has been practiced for about 25 years now. On this score alone, the presidential system has obviously fared better and proved superior to the parliamentary system.

“For them to be persuasive, those calling for the return to the failed parliamentary system should show that they understand the flaws which led to the collapse of the system in the First Republic and convince Nigerians that those weaknesses will not recur.

“Unfortunately, the advocates are not engaging in such logical scrutiny but are simply being sentimental and unscientific in voicing their preference for the parliamentary system.”

Osunbor, an erstwhile Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) acknowledged the reasons being advanced by the advocates of parliamentary system but said the challenges of good and responsible governance facing Nigeria cannot be resolved through a mere change of the governance model but a change of attitude and behaviour of both the politicians and the citizenry.

“The reasons commonly advanced in support of the parliamentary system are firstly, that it is cheaper to operate. Secondly, that the presidential system breeds pseudo-dictatorship as it confers too much powers on the President and Governors.

“Even if we were to return to the parliamentary system the same elected office holders will continue to approve for themselves outrageous emoluments and bogus allowances.

Share

Please follow and like us: