Constitution Review: We’ve No Personal Agenda To Impose On Nigerians – Barau

The Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Barau Jibrin, has assured Nigerians that the committee has no personal agenda or preconceived opinions to impose on the people.

Speaking at the commencement of the North-West Zonal Public Hearing on the Constitution Review held in Kano, Senator Barau said the committee is guided solely by legislative ethics, patriotism, and the collective will of Nigerians.

“Members of the committee hold no preconceived opinions to impose upon you. We are committed to being guided by the highest ethical standards, open-mindedness, and patriotism,” Barau said. “That is why I implore all stakeholders to provide your input in accordance with these standards, while maintaining the utmost decorum and responsibility.”

Barau noted that since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, public demands for constitutional reform have remained persistent. In response, the National Assembly has enacted five sets of constitutional amendments the 1st to 5th Alteration Acts addressing governance, institutional reforms, and national aspirations.

However, he acknowledged that several pressing national issues remain unresolved and require more than routine legislation.

“Many Nigerians believe that our challenges stem not just from the Constitution itself but from our collective attitude towards governance and the rule of law,” he said. “Still, as representatives of the people, we are duty-bound to respond to their calls for renewed hope.”

The deputy senate president stated that the Constitution Review Committee was set up to address these demands and build a broad national consensus. He confirmed the receipt of hundreds of memoranda from citizens addressing key unresolved issues, including electoral and judicial reforms, local government autonomy, traditional institutions, human rights, gender inclusion, and security restructuring.

“We have carefully reviewed and translated these memoranda into bills which we now present for your further input and discussion,” he said. “We urge you to share your insights with an open mind. This hearing is for all Nigerians, including those who may not have the means to travel to Abuja.”

He emphasized the importance of civic participation, calling it a “vital contribution to shaping our national destiny.”

Barau also stressed the need for collaboration among all arms of government and levels of the legislature to ensure the success of the constitutional reforms.

“Our work must be harmonized with the House of Representatives and State Assemblies. Additionally, the understanding and cooperation of the executive and judiciary are critical. A law that is not implemented is ineffective by default, we must avoid that.”

He commended the attendance of various lawmakers and stakeholders, stating that the process will not end with the hearing but will continue through collaborative efforts to build a consensus that reflects the will of the people.