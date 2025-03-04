Constitution Review: UK Seeks Special Seats For Women In Nigeria Parliament

Share

The United Kingdom branch of the Commonwealth Parliament Association, yesterday, expressed total support for the bill seeking for special seats for women at the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Members of UK Parliament, expressed the position during a courtesy visit on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The leader of the delegation, Kate Ofunne Osamor, who pushed for consideration and passage of the bill, said the UK branch of the Commonwealth Parliament was very interested in the legislative proposal aimed at better women inclusiveness in governance.

She said: “The delegation before you is a cross party one from the House of Commons and House of Lords from the United Kingdom under the aegis of Commonwealth Parliament Association.

“The purpose of this visit on you, is to call for your support for the special seats for women in parliament by ensuring that bills , already sponsored for that , are considered and passed.”

The Bill seeking for special seats for women in parliament as sponsored in the 9th and re – sponsored in the 10th National Assembly, seeks for amendment of section 77( 1) and 117(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It specifically seeks to establish 37 new seats in the Senate, one for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The House of Representatives will add 74 seats, two for each state and the FCT just as it envisions the creation of 108 additional seats across State Houses of Assembly nationwide, allocating three seats per state.

