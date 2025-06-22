Constitution Review: Senate To Hold Two-Day Public Hearing

Share

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has announced a comprehensive two-day zonal public hearing to be held simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The hearings aim to gather input from Nigerians on the proposed amendments to the Constitution.

The Committee, chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.

According to the statement, the hearings will take place on July 4 and 5, 2025, in Lagos (South West), Enugu (South East), Ikot Ekpene (South South), Jos (North Central), Maiduguri (North East), and Kano (North West). The focus will be on collecting citizens’ perspectives on key constitutional reform areas.

Among the critical issues to be discussed are local government autonomy, electoral and judicial reforms, state creation, establishment of state police, and inclusive governance.

Mudashir stated that one of the bills proposes the formal recognition of Local Government Councils as a tier of government, with guaranteed democratic existence and fixed tenures—part of renewed efforts to grant full autonomy to the 774 local government councils nationwide.

He added that another bill seeks to establish the National Local Government Electoral Commission (NALGEC), which would be responsible for organizing and supervising local government elections.

Also under consideration are two security-related bills proposing the creation of state police and state security councils to coordinate internal security at the sub-national level.

On fiscal reforms, six bills will be reviewed, including one that empowers the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to enforce the remittance and distribution of revenue from the Federation Account, and another to mandate timelines for the presentation of annual appropriation bills by the president and state governors.

In a push for gender inclusivity, the Committee will also consider a bill that proposes additional legislative seats for women at both the national and state levels.

To strengthen traditional institutions, a bill seeking to establish National, State, and Local Government Councils of Traditional Rulers will also be reviewed.

Regarding electoral reforms, a proposal to allow for independent candidacy across all election levels—from local government to the presidency—will be debated, along with a bill to enable Nigerians in the diaspora to vote.

The committee will also deliberate on over 20 bills targeting judicial reform, including proposals for setting timelines for judgment delivery and expanding the jurisdiction of election tribunals.

As part of broader federal restructuring, several proposals call for transferring items such as labour and shipping from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Furthermore, the committee has received 31 requests for state creation, with five each from the South West, South South, and North Central; seven from the North East; six from the North West; and three from the South East.

The Committee emphasized the importance of public engagement in shaping the future of the Nigerian Constitution and urged Nigerians to actively participate in the zonal hearings.

