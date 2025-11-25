Constitution Review: Senate, Reps To Engage Govs Tomorrow – Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said the 36 state governors will be briefed on the outcome of the joint session of the Senate and the House Committee on Constitution review process tomorrow.

Kalu made the disclosure while delivering his opening remarks at the Second Joint Retreat of the House and Senate Committees on Constitutional Review in Abuja yesterday. The Deputy Speaker said the parliament is poised to deliver a Constitution that will meet the expectations of the people of Nigeria.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, this is the final retreat before the historic voting on the constitution alteration bills. “After today, we move from deliberation to decision. We move from consultation to legislative action. We move from debate to delivery. “History is watching us. The entire nation with over 200 million Nigerians, anticipates a direction from this Assembly.

“Our people yearn for reforms that: Devolve power and bring governance closer to the grassroots; localise internal security through innovative approaches, like state police; empower their voices through credible elections; ensure fiscal federalism and equitable resource distribution; protect the rights and dignity of every citizen regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion; guarantee local government autonomy so that development reaches the last community.

“The amendments we agree upon today will shape Nigeria’s democracy for generations to come. “Permit me also to inform this distinguished gathering that, in keeping with our commitment to intergovernmental partnership, all governors of the Federation will be formally briefed on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

“The constitution we seek to refine is the soul of our Republic, the expression of our common destiny, the framework upon which the hopes and dreams of every Nigerian rest. “To the governors whom we will brief on Wednesday: be assured that this is not an attempt to undermine executive authority; it is an effort to strengthen federalism, improve governance, and deliver the democracy Nigerians deserve.”