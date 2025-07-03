Constitution Review: Senate Holds Public Hearing In Lagos

The Senate has announced that it will commence its zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Lagos on Friday.

According to a statement from the Media Directorate, Office of the Senate Leader, the hearing will allow for public input on key proposals, including the creation of 18 additional local governments, establishment of state police, and extensive electoral reforms.

The Senate also disclosed that similar hearings will hold simultaneously across other geopolitical zones, except the North-West, where the hearing was postponed in respect of the passing of Kano’s prominent businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died last Saturday.

Senate Leader and Chairman of the South-West Zone Constitution Review Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, outlined the agenda for the two-day event, which will take place at the Water Crest Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, from Friday to Saturday.

He said the forum offers Nigerians a platform to contribute to discussions on pressing national issues, especially those related to governance.

The Senate had inaugurated the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution on February 14, 2024. The 45-member committee is chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, with Senator Bamidele serving as Vice Chairman.

Since its establishment, the committee has received a wide array of proposals covering inclusive governance, institutional reform, security and policing, fundamental rights, the structure of government, judiciary reform, the role of traditional institutions, local government reform, fiscal policy, and electoral reform.

Bamidele confirmed that one of the key proposals under consideration is a bill to alter the constitution to provide for the establishment of state police and other state security agencies. Another proposal seeks the creation of State Security Councils to advise governors on security and safety matters.

He also noted a bill aimed at transferring labour, industrial relations, industrial disputes, and the minimum wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby enabling both federal and state governments to legislate on these matters.

Additionally, there is a proposal to transfer control of interstate waterways from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List, empowering both federal and state authorities to legislate on shipping and navigation.

Bamidele highlighted another bill that seeks to ensure representation for every local government in state Houses of Assembly to promote equity and fairness and ensure that democratic dividends reach all communities.

On electoral reform, he mentioned proposals advocating for independent candidacy in elections and diaspora voting rights for Nigerians living abroad. He also referenced proposals that seek to amend the fiscal framework, including mandating the President or Governors to submit budget proposals to the National Assembly or State Houses of Assembly within a defined period, and limiting their power to authorize spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund without an appropriation act to three months, down from six months.

Further proposals aim to revise the derivation formula by including other revenue streams generated within each state and to strengthen internal party mechanisms for resolving pre-election disputes, thereby reducing the volume of cases taken to court.

Bamidele disclosed that the committee had received 18 requests for the creation of new local governments and 32 proposals for the creation of additional states. These include six from the North-West, eight from the North-Central, five from the South-East, six from the North-East, six from the South-South, and four from the South-West.

On local governments, he said the requests included seven from the North-West, five from the North-Central, one from the North-East, three from the South-South, one from the South-East, and one from the South-West.