Constitution Review: Reps Unveil Consultants, Reaffirms 2025 Completion Date

The House of Representatives on Tuesday appointed a 9-man technical team of consultants to assist in the ongoing process of constitution amendment.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu disclosed this at a maiden meeting with the consultants at the National Assembly.

The committee include Mr Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, Professor Nuhu Mohammed Jamo, Chief Chris Uche, SAN and Mr Seni Adio, SAN. The rest are Hon. Samson Osagie, Barr. Clement Nwankwo, Prof. Ezeilo Joy and Prof. Ladi Hammalai. Barr. Clement Nwankwo is to serve as the coordinating consultant.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Deputy Speaker and chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu explained that the appointment of the consultants was to facilitate early passage of the constitution amendment.

He said “In order to pass the Constitution amendments in record time, I am pleased to announce to you that a 9-man technical team of consultants has been appointed to provide expert input and insights to the Committee’s work. It is pertinent to note that the selection of the technical team was purely based on merit, expertise and personal capacity.

“The team is vested with the following mandate: Develop a reasonable time bound work-plan for the Committee’s activities in liaison with the Committee Secretariat; Advise the Committee on the methodology to adopt in carrying out consultations with stakeholders and interest groups and sieve out germane issues that may arise therefrom; Develop reliable and appropriate data collection techniques for adoption by the Committee.

“Collate, study, analyze and assess all memoranda received from the public to bring out the issues raised in a structured manner and where applicable draft constitution amendment bills for the Committee’s consideration.

“Analyse and present the data collected in a simple, concise and organized manner for the Committee’s deliberations and consideration to assist in ultimately taking critical and informed decisions.

“Conduct research on bills/measures and policies referred to the Committee and advise on their viability and likely consequences on proposed constitutional alterations.

“Advise the Committee to arrive at decisions that are fair to all and in accordance with the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy”.

He disclosed that the Committee has adopted a timeline of twenty-four months, terminating in December 2025 to conclude its assignment as contained in the work plan (which has been circulated).

The deputy speaker enjoined the consultants to consider the assignment as a call to duty and their contribution to national development.

“Like I said when I stated it is not a commercial outing for the consultants because we know we may not be able to afford to pay for your services knowing your status in society in the work that you do and how well or highly rated that you are.

“It’s a call to serve your fathers-land that when it is mentioned that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was amended with better attention given to pertinent issues affecting Nigerians who played a role in pointing the touch light to the right direction, drive away the darkness, various inconsistencies and bottlenecks in our constitution as it is at the moment hindering the advancement of our democracy. We welcome you on board because we know that you have a lot to add to the work we want to do.

“It is also important to inform you that publications requesting for the memoranda on the burning issues in the socio-political and economic spheres of our nation have been sent out and the Committee has started receiving memoranda accordingly”.