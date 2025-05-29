Constitution Review: Reps To Meet Governors, Others

Share

The Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives will meet with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on July 23, 2025, to present bills currently under consideration and seek their support for passage.

Deputy Speaker of the House and Committee Chairman, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this while unveiling a detailed timeline of activities at a meeting held on Wednesday at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The committee will also hold a joint retreat with Senate Constitution Review members and the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly from September 25 to 28, 2025, to harmonize bills and ensure consistency across the country.

Kalu said the committee plans engagements with media executives—including the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Nigerian Broadcasters Association (NBA)—as well as civil society organisations and the diplomatic community. These efforts aim to facilitate public discussions, promote transparency, and ensure inclusivity in the constitutional review process.

He emphasized the importance of passing key bills by December 2025 while noting that new bills are still being sponsored. “Steady progress is being made, and our targets are achievable, but crucial activities must be accomplished within the timeframe,” he said.

A diplomatic dinner is scheduled for June 20, 2025, to seek support from the diplomatic community on thematic areas such as gender, security architecture, and state policing.

Other planned activities include an engagement with civil society organisations on July 3, 2025, and meetings with media executives on July 8 or 9, 2025, to encourage informed public debate and ownership.

Public hearings on the 87 prioritized bills will take place in the six geopolitical zones. The Northern zones will hold theirs from July 11 to 13, 2025, while the Southern zones will hold theirs from July 18 to 20, 2025. A national public hearing is scheduled for July 21, 2025.

The committee will also meet with leaders of the 18 registered political parties on July 14, 2025.

Following these activities, a one-week plenary debate on the bills will be held from October 7 to 9, 2025, with voting scheduled for October 14, 2025. The finalized bills are expected to be transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly on October 30, 2025, at a ceremony in Transcorp, Abuja.

Kalu urged all stakeholders to support the process to ensure a successful constitutional review and the passage of bills critical to Nigeria’s progress.

Share