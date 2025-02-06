Constitution Review: Reps To Hold Exhibition On Gender Inclusion

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in partnership with the Advocacy for Civic Engagement Centre, ElectHER and National Assembly Library will next month hold an exhibition on gender inclusion, tagged, “Art for Governance”.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Constitution Review Committee, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this in Abuja, Wednesday when he received a delegation from Albright Stonebridge Group who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Kalu explained that the initiative leverages art as a tool for advocacy, focusing on gender inclusion in leadership, particularly through the lens of the Constitution (Alteration) Bill, 2024, which seeks to reserve seats for women in the Nigerian National and State Houses of Assembly.

According to him, the exhibition, which will be held at the National Assembly Library also seeks to creatively engage stakeholders, foster public discourse, and catalyse action on gender inclusion in governance, through the power of art.

The deputy speaker said while the participation of women in Nigeria’s political sphere has gradually increased over the years, it is still far from optimal.

He made reference to the low representation of women in the country’s Legislative Houses, assuring that the lawmakers are minded to redress that through gender Bills.

Kalu also informed the delegation that the Constitution Review Committee also intend to hold 12 Regional and National Public Hearings, seeking their collaboration in optimizing advocacy to understand the cultural inhibitions that impede women’s participation in governance.

This, the Deputy Speaker said will help to advance deeper penetration and understanding of what the bills are for, prior to parliamentary votes.

He commended the delegation for their effort in driving economic growth and advancing opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country.

“On behalf of the Speaker; Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass PhD, I welcome you to the People’s Parliament, the House of Representatives. It is gratifying to meet with you today, Hon. Paul Ansah, and your team, especially the work you have done globally.

“With the established sterling achievements of the Founder; Madeleine Albright, we do not doubt that the current team led by Hon. Ansah will continue to reach significant milestones.

“We are honoured to hear about your positive impressions of our leadership role at the House of Representatives in engendering a new Nigeria that expands the space for women’s empowerment through transformative legislative policies. The National Women’s Economic (WEE) Policy Dialogue, in which you have made significant contributions, is one of such legislative interventions.

“It may interest you to know that in line with the legislative agenda of the 10th Assembly being led by the dauntless leadership of Rt. Hon Speaker Tajudeen Abass PhD, emphasises Women’s Political Representation and Participation, we have proposed a bill for an Act to alter the 1999 constitution (as amended), of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to reserve seats for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

“There is a low representation of women in the country’s Legislative Houses, and we are minded to redress that through this bill. It is a temporary measure that is subject to a periodic review but will ultimately lead to a better deal for women. Also, there are four other gender-focused bills to prioritize women’s inclusion and empowerment.

“We hope to do more as we recognize the value women bring to the table. Like I always say, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made”.

“We believe that improving women’s political representation and participation in Nigeria is essential for achieving a more inclusive, balanced, and democratic society.

“There could not be a better time for collaboration as we are presently on the verge of launching the “Art for Governance” artistic expression. It’s an initiative by the Office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, in partnership with ElectHER, the Advocacy for Civic Engagement (ACE Centre) as well as the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, is an exhibition that leverages the power of art to inspire critical conversations on governance, inclusion, and nation-building.

‘This exhibition will be a form of advocacy for the affirmative action bills and particularly, the special seat bill and will display works that reflect themes of female empowerment. By showcasing these pieces, we aim to foster dialogue on how governance can be more inclusive, representative, and impactful for all citizens.”

Earlier, the group led by Paul Ansah, told the deputy speaker that they visited to let him know about the work they do, in the social impact space, with a primary focus on gender, health and nutrition.

He sought collaboration in these areas with the parliament as they continued to support the Nigerian government.

