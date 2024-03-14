The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has assured Nigerians of inclusive engagement and free participation in the ongoing constitution review process.

Agbese, who is also the spokesperson of the House Constitution Review Committee said the committee was determined to accommodate all interests, in making sure the exercise is holistic and meets the test of time.

He said the nation would be grateful to the 10th House, by the end of the committee’s assignment, saying, the amended version would address many agitations, yearnings and aspirations of the generality of the people of Nigeria.

“We are going to carry everyone along. Aside from receiving memoranda from organizations, agencies of government, individuals and various interest groups, another jurisdiction of this Committee would be to create a forum for relevant stakeholders and members of the public to make their inputs to the constitution review process, this we shall be doing through public hearing and continuous citizens engagements across the board.

“We shall also build a robust and collaborative relationship with the Nigerian Senate and the 36 States Houses of Assembly, whose resolutions are part of the legislative journey to the reviewed document.

“This is to reduce or totally eradicate the usual bottleneck or noncompliance that characterised other constitution review exercises in the past.

“Also, in this course, we shall be liaising with relevant government agencies, both the executive and judicial bodies, state governments, women groups, academics, civil society organizations, labour unions, professional bodies, ethnic nationalities, Nigerians in the Diaspora, Diplomats and the general public, in receiving memoranda and getting them involved in making necessary inputs, while the process lasts.

“With the arrays of stakeholders we have enumerated and how the Chairman is coordinating the process, I’m sure there won’t be any section or interest that would be left out, at the end of the day”, Agbese said.

The lawmaker said the thematic areas, which the committee intends to cover include, Federal Structure Power Devolution; Local Government/Local Government Autonomy; Public Revenue, Fiscal Federation, and Revenue Allocation; Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security Architecture, with special attention to State Police; Comprehensive Judicial Reforms; Electoral Reforms to strengthen INEC to deliver transparent, credible, free and fair elections; Socio-economic and cultural role for the Traditional Institutions.

Agbese also assured that the committee would be working assiduously to ensure the target of delivery within 24 months is achieved, saying, the chairman is an experienced lawmaker and a pan-Nigerian who is poised to deliver a durable, workable and all-inclusive document to Nigerians as a constitution.