Constitution Review: Otti Staying True to Conviction

One of the most memorable and eventful work I have had to undertake as a media professional outside of the newsroom was working with the then gubernatorial aspirant and now Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, during his campaigns.

I was introduced to Dr. Otti in 2018 by our mutual friend, the irrepressible Prince Emeka Obasi (God bless his soul), a quintessential journalist and publisher of the Hallmark Newspaper, who ascended into eternity in 2022, to help organise and strengthen Otti’s media.

Governor Otti, then candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was making his second attempt for the gubernatorial office of Abia State.

He had run for the same office in 2015 on the platform of APGA and was coasting to victory when the results of the election was magically flipped to favour the candidate of the then ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Even though candidate Otti had gone to the courts to claim his victory and got the Appeal Court declare him winner, his hope of becoming governor in 2015 was eventually sealed by the Supreme Court, which effectively shut the door against him in a very controversial decision.

I joined the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation in 2018 as the Director of Media and Publicity. It was my very first outing in local politics. I was born and bred in Aba and spent my formative years in the Enyimba City, where I attended both primary and secondary schools before leaving for ‘greener pastures’ in Lagos.

So, I can confidently say that I am Nwa Aba! By the time the campaign train roared into life, it was apparent that a new wave of communicating political messages in Abia had begun, notwithstanding initial taunts by the ruling PDP and its agents that candidate Otti imported strangers from his base in Lagos to take over Abia Government.

The 2019 election came and went and as usual PDP had a field day, manipulating the results of the election to maintain its strangle-hold on Abia.

But Otti was not discouraged. Just like many who had been with Otti since 2014, when he resigned his lucrative job as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s then foremost banks, Diamond Bank (now merged with Access Bank), I saw in him a genuine desire to bring about a positive change in the lives of the residents and citizens of Abia and the state, and stuck with him.

Many of us volunteered our services and supported pro bono. So, in 2022, when we returned for the campaigns in Abia for the jinx-breaking 2023 election, the campaign team became bigger as the stakes were obviously higher and so there were a lot of adjustments to accommodate new entrants.

Meanwhile, candidate Otti had moved from APGA to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and finally settled in the Labour Party (LP). Otti’s entry into the Labour Party and subsequent adoption as the party’s gubernatorial candidate had immediately shot the party into limelight in Abia and positioned it as the biggest opposition to the incumbent PDP.

Again, I was appointed into the media team, this time as the Head of Media, working directly with Dr. Otti. Unlike in 2018-2019 when I worked out of the campaign office, this time I was embedded in candidate Otti’s convoy.

The 2022-2023 campaign was more intense for obvious reasons. First, it was the third time that Dr. Otti was taking a shot at the office of the governor of Abia State.

Second, the mal-administration going on in Abia under PDP had got to a very embarrassing and putrefying level that Nigerians were now making a mockery of the state, wondering whether anything good can come out of Abia.

The third was confronting a political behemoth, whose only winning strategy was perfecting the fraudulent art of rigging elections with results from one local government area.

In the course of the campaign for the 2023 governorship election in Abia, we traveled the length and breadth of Abia, meeting political, religious, traditional, business and various other stakeholders and groups across party lines in every nook and cranny of the state.

It was a very memorable experience for me, for which I remain ever grateful to Governor Otti. I got to really know Abia with its rich natural endowments and saw firsthand the rot and degradation that the state had been allowed to become by its past leaders, especially in the last 24 years, prior to the election.

Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia was a shadow of its old self from the days of old Imo State, when Dee Sam Mbakwe was the governor. Ditto for Umuahia, the capital of Abia, which remained a glorified village, even after 30 years as a state capital.

It was as though past leaders in Abia State, especially during the PDP years, only cared about sharing political offices and appropriating the resources of the state to themselves and their cronies. No deliberate efforts were made to improve on the infrastructure left by Mbakwe or build new ones.

I remember one of our campaign stops in a community in Abia South, where candidate Otti met with the elders and leaders of the land. During the meeting, the community leaders wanted to extract a commitment from the Labour Party candidate that one of their own be appointed Commissioner for Finance, when he (Otti) gets into office.