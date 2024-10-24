New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Constitution Review: Olajide…

Constitution Review: Olajide Seeks Media’s Involvement In C’ttee Activities

As the Sixth Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution is about to commence work, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, has sought the Chairman’s indulgence to include the media in the committee’s activities in order to allow for openness and accountability.

At its last meeting, Hon. Olajide, representing Oyo State on the review committee, said involving the media on the committee aims to ensure transparency and keep the public informed.

“By allowing media coverage, the committee’s proceedings will be more accessible to the public, ensuring that the constitution review process is inclusive, representative of the people’s interest, people-driven and reflective of the diversity of Nigeria as a whole,” he asserted.

The committee’s key objectives include entrenching traditional institutions’ roles, increasing women’s representation, state access to mines, devolution of powers and fiscal federalism.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2023 Election: Obi On ‘Thank You’ Tour To US
Read Next

Judicial Interference: CSOs Reject Court’s Removal Of KANSIEC Chair, Other
Share
Copy Link
×