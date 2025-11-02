Constitution Review: North, South Demand 31, 24 New States

As the National Assembly gears up for yet another round of amendments to the 1999 Constitution, the Joint Adhoc Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives have received proposals for the creation of fifty- five (55) new states in Nigeria.

The proposals are coming from groups within the existing thirty -six (36) states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

In terms of regional consideration, the Northern Region has 31 requests while the Southern Region has made demands for a total of 24 new states requests.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that out the plethora of requests from the North, the North Central geopolitical zone leads the pack with thirteen (13) proposals.

The requests included Wan State, Edu State, Okun State, South Plateau State, Lowland State, New Kogi State, Plateau State, Ifesowapo State, Abuja State, Okura State, Apa State, Apa-Agba State and Ayatutu State.

The North West geopolitical zone has submitted eight 9 proposals for the creation of new states. According to a document exclusively obtained by Sunday Telegraph, the requests included Gurara State, New Kaduna State, Karaduwa State, Hadejia State, Bayajidda State, Gobir State, Kainji State and Tiga State.

Similarly, the North East geopolitical zone has 8 proposals for the same state creation. The proposed states are Savannah State, Highland State, Kwararafa State, Katagum State, Amana State, South Sardauna State, Sardauna State and Muri State.

The document also showed that every geopolitical zone in Southern Nigeria is desirous of having new states. In the South West, the proposed new entities include Remo State, Coastal State, Lagoon State, Isheri Olofin Mole State, Ijebu State, Igbomina State, Oke Ogun State, Ibadan State, New Oyo State and IfeIjesha State.

The South East geopolitical zone, which had been at the forefront of the agitation for the creation of new states has 8 proposals. The zone is seeking the creation of Etiti State, Aba State, Adada State, Orashi State, Anim State, Orlu State and Anioma State.

Curiously, the proposed Anioma State, which is expected to be carved out of the present Delta State (South South) was listed as though it would be created out of the South East region instead of the South South region where it is situated currently.

However, the South South geopolitical zone has requested for the creation of eight (8) additional states. These include Atlantic City State, Bori State, Iwuroha State, Obolo State, Warri State, Ethiope State, Toru Ebe State and Ogoja State.

It is not clear how many of these proposals would sail through the legislative process, but the National Assembly Joint Committee on Constitution Review has tentatively approved the creation of six new states, one in each of the geopolitical zones.

This was part of the resolutions of the committee at the end of its recent retreat held in Lagos. If ratified, the number of states in the country will rise from 36 to 42, with the South East having six states; the North-West will be having eight, while the North-East, North-Central, South-West, and SouthSouth will be having seven states each.

The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Constitution Review has also resolved to establish a sub-committee to determine the specific areas from which the six new states will be created.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), was appointed to chair the sub-committee. Other members of the Sub Committee are Senators Gbenga Ashiru, Dandutse , Victor Umeh, Seriake Dickson, Olamilekan Adeola.

The other members drawn from the House of Representatives are Honourable Julius Ihonbevre (Co Chairman), Hon Abdullahi Halims, Hon Miriam, Hon Zainab, Hon Ali Madaki and Hon Isiaka.

The Joint Committee also set up a Sub Committee on State Policing headed by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and supported by Senator Adamu Aliero.

Other members of the Sub Committee include Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Fadahunsi, Senator Osita Izunaso, Senator Ned Nwoko, Senator Abba Moro as well as six other members of the House of Representatives.