Constitution Review Must Reflect Realities Of Our Time – ADC

…Plans Office of National Technology Secretary

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said any constitution review must reflect the realities of the time.

The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, in a remark at the presentation of the report of the Constitution Review Committee set up by the party, stated that the constitution is not just a document, but “the soul of our collective aspirations.

“It defines who we are, what we stand for, and how we organise ourselves to serve the Nigerian people.”

Mark, who was represented by the National Legal Adviser Prof. Oserheimen Osunbur, added that the constitution review must reflect the expectations of members, and the need to strengthen internal democracy, transparency, and accountability.

He expressed gladness that the review process involved wide consultations across the states, zones, and critical stakeholders of the party, adding that such an inclusive approach reinforces the belief that the ADC belongs to all its members, irrespective of status or position.

The former President of the Senate assured that the National Working Committee will carefully study the recommendations of the committee with utmost seriousness.

“We shall ensure that every proposal is examined in line with our core values of fairness, justice, and equity, and in the best interest of the party and our dear nation,” he stated, but added that “no constitution, no matter how well crafted, can substitute for discipline, loyalty, and commitment of members.

“The strength of any political party lies not only in its rules but in the willingness of its members to abide by them.”

Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Etigwe Uwa, SAN, disclosed that the committee received submissions from party members, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and NWC members, civil society groups, women’s associations, persons living with disabilities, and an international organisation based in the United Kingdom.

The committee Chairman explained that the committee introduced many innovations, including restructuring the membership provisions to incorporate digital registration.

He added that it is in the recognition that technology evolves faster than regulation that the committee proposed that the NWC and NEC should be empowered to issue guidelines that bridge the gap between technological advancements and constitutional provisions.

“Nigeria is rapidly digitising. The Electoral Act now requires digital registers, and the trajectory points towards electronic voting, expanded electronic transmission, and increased reliance on data-driven tools such as opinion polling.

“In response, we have proposed the creation of the Office of National Technology Secretary to drive the party’s technological strategy,” he said.

He warned that any party that neglects technology risks being outpaced by more agile competitors.

Uwa also disclosed that the committee is proposing affirmative action provisions of 30% representation for women and 20% for youths, alongside measures to ensure inclusion of persons living with disabilities.

“Grassroots structures have been strengthened, building on existing frameworks such as polling unit executives, which we see as vital for effective engagement at the community level,” he added.

The Constitution Review Committee was inaugurated on January 8, charged with the responsibility of producing a constitution that would address issues such as internal democracy, appropriate dispute resolution mechanisms, and efficient party administration.