Constitution Review: Mobilise Support For Gender Bills, Abbas Charges FOMWAN

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has tasked the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) with mobilising support for the gender-based bills in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution at the National Assembly.

While charging FOMWAN to attend the zonal public hearing on the constitution review, the Speaker expressed the commitment of the 10th House to empowering women and ensuring their inclusion in politics and governance at all levels.

Abbas made the call at his office in Abuja on Tuesday when the leaderships FOMWAN and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) from the northern states paid him a courtesy visit.

He said: “We have a constitutional amendment coming up, and it is meant for women, and we in the House are passionate about it. “We believe that FOMWAN may also play a role for women inclusion.

“We want to see more women in governance and representation, either at the local government, state or federal level. We believe that it is part of your aspirations.

“We want to inform you that there will be public hearings at the six geopolitical zones, and we want you to please actively participate to support this initiative. “This is an opportunity we have in our lifetime, to make women count in this country. Please support us.”