Constitution Review: LG Autonomy, Devolution Of Powers Top Priority – Kalu

The House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to granting more autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

Deputy Speaker and chairman of the Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu made the disclosure during a courtesy call on him by the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) Worldwide led by its President-General, Yuccee Uwah in Abuja.

Kalu said that the constitution review process is focused on devolving powers to local governments, enabling them to control their development agendas, noting that the essential aim is to promote grassroots development, accountability, and effective service delivery.

He said “As we gather here today, let us be reminded: The destiny of a nation is shaped not only by its leaders, but also by the unity of its communities.

“The House of Representatives, under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and myself as Deputy Speaker, is committed to inclusive governance, rural development, and strategic community empowerment.

“To this end, the constitution review process is focusing on increased devolution of powers and improved local government autonomy. This will empower communities like Abiriba to have more direct control over their development agenda. We are pushing for policy reforms that ensure equitable access to federal infrastructure in underrepresented zones.

“I have personally advocated for grassroots development in the national budget for local projects in roads, schools, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

“Community-led skills training initiatives such as those led by ACIU are vital in filling this gap. That is why when communities organize, governments must prioritise”.

Regarding the proposal made by the delegation for a new local government area to be carved out of Ohafia, the deputy speaker urged the Abiriba community to follow the established constitutional process, emphasising that adherence to due process would ensure fair consideration of their request.

Earlier, the President-General, Hon. Uwah solicited Kalu’s support to enable the community to get Abiriba local government area amongst other needs.

“Abiriba people desire for the creation of Abiriba Local Government Area to be carved out of the Ohafia Local Government Area. Our people, including traditional institutions, political and entire communities, endorsed and supported the proposal for Abiriba Local Government council of Abia state. We have common ancestry, history, and cultural affinity fostering peaceful co-existence and progress of the proposed Abiriba local government council. We firmly believe that this request would receive fair consideration by the National Assembly, Abia State House of Assembly, and the President during the ongoing Amendments of 1999 Constitution of Federal of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we submitted to the House of Representatives through the office of Deputy Speaker and Co-chairman, National Assembly Committee on 1999 Constitutional Amendments our Memorandum requesting for creation of Abiriba Local Government Area out of the present Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.”

