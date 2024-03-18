Constitution Review: LASG to Push For Special Status, Recognition of LCDA

Lagos State Government will push for constitutional recognition for its 37 Local Council Development Areas as Local Governments through the window offered by the ongoing Constitutional Review exercise in the National Assembly.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor of the state (1999- 2007), had spearheaded the creation of the LCDAs in 2003, but the lack of recognition by the Federal Government stunted the materialisation of intention to enlist them as LGs by successive Federal Administration.

A communiqué released at the end of the 18th edition of the Executive/ Legislative parley organised by the Office of Political, Legislative, and Civic Engagement, with the theme, “Engaging All for an Inclusive Governance: Hands On for a Greater Lagos Rising”, emphasised the need for collaboration between the Executive, National Assembly members representing the State and members of the State Legislature in advocating for a “Special Status” for Lagos in the ongoing Constitution Review.