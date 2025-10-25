Constitution Review: Kalu Reaffirms Commitment To Deliver People-Oriented Amendments 

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to producing a people-oriented constitution that promotes justice, equity, progress, and inclusivity.

Kalu said this on Friday in Lagos while addressing participants at the Joint Retreat of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to him, the two-day retreat will focus on a “clause-by-clause” consideration of proposed bills for the ongoing constitutional amendment exercise, with deliberations guided by unity of purpose, legislative discipline, and national interest.

He said, “As a nation, we must speak with one voice to deliver amendments that command national legitimacy and bipartisan support. Our resolve to deliver a people-oriented Constitution that guarantees justice, equity, progress, and inclusivity remains steadfast, and to this, we owe our collective commitment.”

The Deputy Speaker emphasized that the review process will focus on key areas such as state creation, local government autonomy, inclusive governance, electoral and judicial reforms, fiscal federalism, and national security.

“Our goal is clear, to deliver a Constitution that truly serves the people and strengthens our democracy,” Kalu added.

He expressed appreciation to members of both Committees on Constitution Review, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), and other consultants and dignitaries for their dedication to the national assignment.

Kalu also commended the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom (FCDO) and the European Union (EU) for their continued technical and financial support throughout the process.

The Deputy Speaker, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, said the exercise would address long-standing structural challenges in Nigeria’s governance system and ensure that constitutional amendments reflect the aspirations of the people.

Stakeholders at the retreat include senators, members of the House of Representatives, constitutional lawyers, civil society organisations, and international development partners working to support Nigeria’s democratic consolidation.