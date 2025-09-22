Constitution Review: Kalu Calls For Participation In Nat’l Public Hearing

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on Nigerians to actively participate in the upcoming National Public Hearing on the Constitution Alteration Bills, describing it as a defining moment in shaping the future of the country’s democracy.

The event, scheduled for Monday, September 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM (WAT) in the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, will provide citizens and stakeholders the opportunity to make their voices heard in the ongoing constitutional review process.

Kalu emphasized that the Constitution belongs to all Nigerians and must reflect the aspirations of the people.

He urged citizens, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to attend and contribute meaningfully, stressing that only through collective voices can the nation achieve a truly participatory and people-driven Constitution.

“This is not just another event, it is your chance to influence change, safeguard rights, and help build a Nigeria that reflects the will of its people. Let your voice be heard. Be part of history,” Kalu said.