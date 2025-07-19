Constitution Review: Imo, Abia Govs Disagree On New State

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, presented opposing views on the creation of additional states during yesterday’s public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution.

The hearing in Owerri served the South East Centre B, comprising Imo and Abia states.

Governor Otti, represented by his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, argued that creating more states would impose unsustainable financial and administrative burdens without directly improving citizens’ welfare. He advocated focusing instead on economic development, job creation, and citizen welfare for existing states.

Otti also endorsed state police, compulsory basic education, and special political seats for women.

In contrast, Governor Uzodimma asserted that justice and equity demanded the creation of two additional states in the South East. He highlighted the zone’s under-representation in national institutions as the only geopolitical region with five states, while others have six or more. Uzodimma specifically proposed the creation of “Anim State,” noting its potential oil-producing status and commercial viability. He also called for new local government areas in the zone.

His words: “Until a few years ago, Owerri served as the capital of us all. Today, we have Umuahia and Abakaliki as capitals of new states. Through our collective efforts, perhaps we shall soon have more state capitals like Orlu, Aba, Nsukka, and more. I believe that this is the prayer of the entire South East, and it shall come to pass by the grace of God.

“Our people in Imo and Abia States, and indeed the South East, have clear expectations. I believe the time has come to address them with urgency, sincerity, and justice.

“First, the issue of state creation. It bears repeating that the South East remains the only geopolitical zone with five states. Every other zone has six or more. This imbalance has led to underrepresentation in critical national institutions, from the National Assembly to the Federal Executive Council. It has shrunk our voice and abridged our inclusivity.

“Therefore, it’s only fair and just that we ask for the creation of at least, two additional states in the South East. It is my well considered submission that Anim State should be one of the new states to be created. This is one state that will have an oil-producing status upon creation. This makes it commercially viable, with sufficient revenue base to self-sustain.

This should naturally go hand-in-hand with the creation of new local government areas for the zone.”

Uzodimma further advocated for the constitutional entrenchment of rotational presidency among the six geopolitical zones to ensure national stability and inclusion. On state police, he dismissed fears of gubernatorial misuse as outdated, emphasising the need for localised security solutions given the current centralised structure’s limitations.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, urged participants to contribute meaningfully towards the nation’s rebirth.