Constitution Review: How Kalu’s Push Got S’East Additional State

The efforts of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to secure an additional state for the South East Geopolitical Zone paid off on Saturday as the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives approved the creation of a new state in the region.

This decision was made during a two-day retreat in Lagos, where Kalu advocated for the region’s request based on equity, justice, and fairness.

Currently, the South East region has 5 States while the remaining 5 regions that make up the 6 geopolitical zones of the country have either 6 or 7 States.

Faced with 55 proposals for State creation to consider, Kalu who co-chaired the Joint Committee alongside the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau made a passionate appeal to the members to consider the Zone.

Members who took turns to speak aligned their thoughts with that of Kalu, saying that the South East deserved an additional state.

Thereafter, Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District from the North East moved the motion for the creation of an additional State.

Seconded by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka representing Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency of Ogun State, South West, the motion got the unanimous support of the members and was later adopted by the Committee.

This is the first time the journey and effort towards getting an extra State for the region paid off.

Coming after a great presentation by Kalu scored an appreciable point of his legislative strides and impacts.

Similarly, the Joint Committee also set up a subcommittee to consider the creation of more states and local government areas across all the geopolitical zones of the country as the the Constitution Review Committee listed 278 proposals for consideration.