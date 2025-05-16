Constitution Review: Deputy Speaker Seeks Support From Australia, Rwanda On Gender, Mining Reforms

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for partnership with the Australian and Rwandan government to support Nigeria’s efforts in promoting women’s representation in governance, improved security, building resilient mining sector amongst others.

Kalu who doubles as the Chairman House Committee on Constitution Review, made the call during separate meetings with the delegations from the Australian and Rwandan Embassies in Nigeria led by Leilani Bin-Juda and Christopher Bazivamo respectively at the National Assembly, in Abuja Addressing the delegation from Australian Embassy, the deputy speaker noted that Nigeria is endowed with a wealth of natural resources, and the mining industry presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and development.

Kalu sought for their collaboration in sharing best practices, technology, and sustainable practices that ensure the responsible extraction of the nation’s mineral resources.

He urged the Australian partners to continue supporting Nigeria’s endeavors in promoting gender equality and human rights, through the ongoing constitution review process, expressing optimism that their experiences and strategies in advancing women’s rights can provide invaluable insights as they navigate this journey.

