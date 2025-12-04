Constitution Review: Deputy Speaker Seeks Partnership With States Assembly

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has initiated an engagement with the Deputy Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, seeking their partnership in the ongoing constitutional review process.

In an interactive session with the Deputy Speakers in Abuja, Tuesday night, Kalu who is also the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review emphasised the importance of involving state assemblies, stating that their input is crucial for the success of the review.

He disseminated the final report of the joint committees on Senate and House on Constitution Review, which also contained the amended bills to be voted on to keep the state lawmakers informed of the joint committees’ decisions, ensuring they are also abreast of developments ahead of the debate by the members of the parliament on Thursday.

He said: “On the constitution review, we would want to partner with you. I want you to have a first hand information of what we are doing.