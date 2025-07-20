Constitution Review: Bayelsa Proposes 33 LGAs, Others

Bayelsa State has proposed the creation of 25 additional Local Government Areas, separate from the existing eight, as part of its submission to the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Biriyai Dambo (SAN), presented the state’s position during the South South Centre A (Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo) public hearing held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa on Saturday.

Dambo said the creation of new councils had become imperative due to overpopulation in existing LGAs, with some hosting more than 150 communities. He explained that the proposed LGAs were established by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in accordance with Section 8(3) of the Constitution and assured that the state had the resources to fund them.

The state also advocated for fiscal federalism, including full control of onshore and offshore natural resources by federating units. Under this model, 60 percent of resource revenue would be retained by the states while 40 percent would go to the federal government.

On security, Bayelsa called for the establishment of state police to enhance the capacity of states to tackle crime and maintain law and order. It noted that state policing aligns with the principles of true federalism and that Nigeria is ripe for such reform.

Further recommendations included local government autonomy, a review of the exclusive legislative list, electoral reforms to strengthen INEC, and comprehensive judicial reforms.

Governor Douye Diri, in his remarks, emphasized that a dynamic constitution is vital to democracy and must reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of the people. He stressed Bayelsa’s commitment to a federal system that is equitable and development-focused, not just for the Niger Delta, but for the entire country.

Diri also called for the correction of “historical injustices” relating to the allocation of resources and the unequal distribution of LGAs across the federation.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme, and Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by Attorney General Samson Osagie, expressed support for the constitutional review process. They described the 1999 Constitution as flawed and called for amendments that would address its shortcomings.

Chairman of the South South Centre A Committee and House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, assured that all submissions would be carefully reviewed and presented to the full Constitution Review Committee before consideration on the floor of the House. He said the engagement with stakeholders would lead to a more democratic and inclusive Nigeria.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including the wife of the Bayelsa governor, Dr. Gloria Diri; Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; House of Reps members Dr. Fred Agbedi, Mrs. Marie Ebikake, Dr. Mitema Obordor, and Rodney Ambaiowei; Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere; and his Delta State counterpart, Emomotimi Guwor.

Also present were traditional rulers, including the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, and others from Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo States.