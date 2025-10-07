Constitution Review: Akpabio, Kalu, IPAC Drum Support For Gender, Electoral Reforms

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, yesterday shored-up support for gender, electoral and local government reforms in the ongoing constitution review process.

Similarly, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has also rallied together to chart a new course for democratic renewal, inclusion, and institutional reform.

They all canvassed their positions at a high-level engagement, convened by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review in Abuja.

Senate President Akpabio, in his keynote address called on political leaders to see the constitution as a living document that must evolve with the nation’s changing realities. “We are here because we share one belief; that our constitution must live, breathe, and grow with the times,” he said.

“This engagement with political parties is not routine, it is historic. It says to the world that Nigeria’s democracy is alive and still learning, still listening, still leading.”

Represented by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Mongonu, the Senate President described the issues under review: from judicial reform to women’s inclusion and local government autonomy as “the heartbeats of the Republic,” stressing that democracy must not only endure but deliver.

He stressed that electoral credibility and justice remain the twin pillars of a functioning democracy. “An election is not a ceremony; it is the soul of democracy. When elections fail, trust dies. When justice is delayed, faith decays.”

He called for a strengthened Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a judiciary insulated from corruption and political pressure, noting that countries like India and South Africa have successfully reformed their institutions to uphold electoral integrity and judicial independence.

On grassroots governance, Akpabio argued that “true federalism begins at the village level”, urging the devolution of power and resources to the local governments to make democracy tangible to citizens.

Akpabio also made a passionate plea for Nigeria to move beyond rhetoric to policy-backed inclusion, noting global examples where women’s leadership has transformed nations. “A democracy that sidelines its women weakens itself. Where women rise, nations thrive.

It is time for Nigeria to move from the language of sympathy to the policy of inclusion,” he pointed out. Akpabio also threw his weight behind calls for state policing, describing it as a pragmatic response to Nigeria’s security realities.

In his address, Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, said the engagement marked the most inclusive and consultative amendment process in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Kalu said the time had come to ask whether the nation’s governance framework still reflected the aspirations of the people. “This is a moment of reckoning,” he emphasised. “We must ask whether our Constitution is still fit for its purpose; whether it serves the Nigeria we are today or remains tied to the Nigeria of a bygone era.”