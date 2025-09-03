Constitution Review: Abbas Unveils Proposed Amendments To Southern Stakeholders

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday, unveiled the reforms being proposed in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution to stakeholders in the southern region of Nigeria.

Among the reforms are gender inclusion in politics and governance, youth and women empowerment, and constitutional roles for traditional rulers.

The speaker, in his address at the Citizens’ Roundtable with the leadership of the House in Owerri, the Imo state capital, stated that through a series of substantive consultations, the House has sought public perspectives on key legislative priorities and pressing national issues.

Represented by the House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, the speaker said, “From focused discussions on appropriation and state policing to deliberations on national security, state police, economic resilience, political inclusion, and equitable gender representation, we have remained unwavering in our commitment to aligning our legislative efforts with the dynamic aspirations of the people we serve,” he said.

In the spirit of inclusive governance, the speaker said the House initiated a legislative dialogue with traditional rulers, who are the custodians of Nigeria’s rich cultural and royal institutions.

He added that these dialogues recognise the invaluable role that traditional rulers play in maintaining social order, mediating conflicts, and preserving the identity of our communities.

The speaker said, “The House is presently exploring ways of strengthening the role of traditional rulers in governance through the constitution review process that will define clear responsibilities and reinforce their authority in line with democratic principles.

This initiative is part of our broader agenda to reach every demographic in the country and ensure that governance reflects our unique cultural diversity. It is expected that through the ongoing constitutional review process, some of these issues will be addressed.”

Speaker Abbas also stated the House’s commitment to strengthening local governance structures “as a cornerstone of our democratic journey.” He said the parliament recognises that “true development must begin from the grassroots, where the needs of our people are most immediate and visible.”

He noted that, “To this end, we are working closely with State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils to ensure the effective devolution of power and resources. Beyond this, the House shall also work with relevant organs of government to guarantee full compliance with the provisions of our Constitution that enshrine devolution of power to the local governments.

“Our goal is to create a governance framework that is both inclusive and responsive, where communities feel the presence of government in their daily lives. By building stronger local institutions, we are laying the foundation for improved service delivery, deeper civic participation, and a democracy that truly reflects the will and aspirations of the people.”

The speaker also noted that equally important to the House is “the future of our young people, who represent both the strength and the promise of our nation.” He said the lawmakers are determined to expand opportunities that enable them to become active participants in shaping the democracy.

“Through programmes such as legislative mentorship, leadership training, and skills development, we are equipping the next generation with the knowledge and tools to take up the mantle of leadership.

“We also seek to broaden the avenues for civic engagement so that young Nigerians not only witness governance but contribute directly to its outcomes. In doing so, we are investing in a future where the vibrancy, creativity, and energy of our youth become central to the renewal and resilience of our democratic institutions,” he said.

Speaker Abbas also stressed that the House is vigorously pursuing the passage of the bill on Special Reserved Seats for Women, which seeks to amend the Constitution to secure greater representation of women in the National Assembly and across State Houses of Assembly.

He said, “This initiative is not merely symbolic; it is a deliberate step to deepen inclusiveness, strengthen democratic participation, and harness the proven leadership capacity of women in governance.

“At present, only four women serve in the Senate out of 109 seats, and 15 women in the House of Representatives out of 360 lawmakers. This represents less than 5 per cent of the total membership, a figure that is far from satisfactory when compared with other legislatures across Africa, which have achieved over 50 per cent female representation.”

He added, “I wish to use this medium to appeal to our host governor (Senator Hope Uzodinma), all state assembly lawmakers, our revered royal fathers, respected religious leaders, and other critical stakeholders to join in pushing this noble cause to fruition.

“Countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa have already set a shining example by creating room for women’s voices to be heard at the highest levels of decision-making, and Nigeria must not be left behind in this progressive march toward equality and balanced representation.”

Speaker Abbas noted that the engagement was the last in the three-phase series, which started in Abuja on June 11, 2025, for the 36 states’ representatives, then on June 27 in Zaria for the 19 states of the Northern region. “It is our resolve to engage directly with the citizenry, listening attentively to their concerns, suggestions, and aspirations,” he said.

The Speaker recalled that at the maiden ‘State of the House’ on December 20, 2024, he reiterated that “we are not only elected to speak for the people but must also speak with them and amplify their voices.”

He said the gathering, therefore, validates “our pledge to nurture collaboration, inviting participants to share incisive perspectives, propose viable solutions, and enrich our legislative agenda with their invaluable contributions.”

He added that the event “is a continuation of our deliberate agenda to involve citizens in the activities of the House. It is a testament to our resolve to engage with the people we are privileged to serve and account for our stewardship.”