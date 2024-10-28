Constitution Review: Abbas, Kalu Say Women Empowerment, Strategic Economic Necessityl

Share

…Call for removal of barriers against women’s political participation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu have stressed the need to empower women and advocated for the removal of barriers that hinder women’s political advancement in Nigeria.

Both presiding officers made these known in their separate addresses at the International Legislative Dialogue on Women and the Constitution Amendment Process in Nigeria, which was organised by the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution in Abuja on Monday.

Speaker Abbas said it is disheartening that females are low in numbers at the National Assembly. “Today represents a meaningful step forward in our collective commitment to inclusive governance and national progress.”

He said: “Our goal is to ensure that Nigerian women, an essential part of our nation’s social and economic fabric, secure their rightful place within our governance framework.

Empowering women is not only a moral and democratic imperative but also a strategic economic necessity.”

Abbas said: “Women bring unique perspectives influencing vital issues, from healthcare to economic policy, creating legislation that resonates with millions. McKinsey estimates that closing gender gaps could add $12 trillion to the global GDP by 2025, underscoring the immense untapped potential of women’s inclusion.

“7Thus, increased representation of women is not a luxury but a necessity for sustainable national development and stability.

“Around the world, and particularly in Africa, we see encouraging examples of gender inclusion. Rwanda, with over 60 per cent women representation in its parliament, has shown us that robust, intentional policies work.

“South Africa, Namibia, and Senegal have all taken significant strides toward inclusivity, reshaping their political landscapes in ways Nigeria can learn from. These countries have demonstrated the profound impact of women’s perspectives on governance and development.

“For Nigeria, the current numbers are disheartening. Since 1999, women’s representation in our National Assembly has remained disappointingly low.

“Despite notable contributions from Nigerian women across various sectors, only 20 of the 469 seats in our National Assembly are occupied by women. This stark gap speaks not of a lack of capable women, but of institutional barriers we must dismantle.”

He added that women’s presence complements the contributions of men, enriching the policymaking process. “If we trust women to shape our homes, nurture our families, and educate our children, we must trust them to contribute to shaping our nation’s future,” he stressed.

Abbas noted: “As lawmakers, we are responsible for advancing policies that reflect the values of fairness and equity. I am proud to state that this 10th House has prioritised inclusivity in our Legislative Agenda.

“I have directed the Constitution Review Committee to focus on reforms that promote gender equity and provide additional or reserved seats for women in our legislative bodies.

“We must work towards joint ticketing in elections, reserved seats, and conferring equal citizenship rights to foreigners married to Nigerian women.

“However, reform is a collective responsibility, and we cannot simply issue communiqués or promises. We must translate today’s dialogue into real, actionable outcomes.”

In his address, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu said that giving women opportunities to participate in the parliamentary activities and in the governance processes will not only birth a legislature that reflects the diverse makeup of Nigerian citizenry and values but also bring immense benefits to the general society.

Kalu who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review bemoaned the poor number of women fielded as candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, having 1,552 as women in the elections that produced 15,307 candidates by 18 political parties was not encouraging in any way.

The deputy speaker therefore called for support to the gender bills that are before the parliament to ensure that the women are given an opportunity to make their contributions to the political development of the country.

He said: “I am honoured to lead the House Committee on Constitution Review, where we have proposed bills aimed at correcting the gender imbalance within government at all levels. One such critical bill, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Seat Reservation for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly” (HB 1349), alongside four other gender justice bills, are under consideration.

“This proposed legislation is designed to remedy the low representation of women by creating additional seats specifically for female candidates in national and state legislatures.

“The bill reflects a pragmatic approach by proposing a temporary measure—an approach that has worked effectively in other countries to fast-track women’s representation in governance. These reserved seats are not a permanent fix but are structured as a “Temporary Special Measure,” subject to review after four general election cycles, or 16 years.

“At that time, stakeholders will assess whether the measure should continue, be adjusted, or be phased out based on progress made.

“We see this approach as essential within Nigeria’s electoral system, which is largely based on a First-Past-the-Post model.

“Unlike proportional systems where party-based gender quotas can result in direct outcomes, our model presents challenges in implementing such quotas effectively”

