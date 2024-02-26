Constitution Review: Abbas Inaugurates 45-Man C’tee

…Seeks special seats for women, scientific recommendation on state police

The House of Representatives on Tuesday promised to give Nigerians a new constitution in the next 24 months.

The Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Hon. Benjamin Kalu disclosed this on Monday in Abuja when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas inaugurated the 45-member committee.

Kalu said “From this inauguration day onwards, I am proud to announce that we will work diligently to deliver on our assignment within the next 24 months, and we wholeheartedly seek the cooperation and support of all Nigerians.

“This ambitious timeline not only reflects our commitment to expeditiously address the pressing issues outlined in the proposed bills but also allows Mr President sufficient time to attend to the alterations for assent away from the busier election preparation times”.

He assured that the Committee is “Willing to accommodate more proposals to enhance our Constitution and strengthen our democracy. In addition, we await executive-sponsored bill proposals that reflect issues on the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.

It is also important to note the amendments to the constitution carried out by previous assemblies, which include but are not limited to the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; redesignating “Prisons” as “Correctional Services” and then transferring them from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list to enable the state’s participation; transferring “railways” from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list; enabling states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and requiring the President and Governors to submit the names of persons nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within sixty days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly

“I want to emphasize that our doors are wide open for robust and constructive deliberations as we engage today and in the days that follow.

“Your input, insights, and perspectives are invaluable as we navigate the path toward constitutional reform. Let us approach this task with open minds and collaborative spirits, knowing that together, we can shape a future that reflects the aspirations and dreams of all Nigerians”, he stated.

Kalu also assured that “The Constitution Review Committee of the 10th National Assembly stands ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Leveraging the power of technology, social media, and inclusive engagement, we will ensure that every voice is heard, every perspective is considered, and every citizen is empowered to participate in the shaping of our nation’s future

While inaugurating the 45-member committee headed by the deputy speaker, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas urged the body to work closely in consonance with the House Legislative Agenda and revisit the proposed reservation of seats for women in the parliament, which was discarded during the 9th Assembly.

He said “I urge you to revisit the issue of additional or reserved seats for women across legislative bodies, twinning in joint tickets and conferring citizenship on foreigners married to Nigerian women.

“Other critical areas for your consideration include implementing comprehensive electoral reforms to address the gaps identified in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections; strengthening the enforceability of legislative instruments; and institutional strengthening for greater accountability, among others”.

According to him, “These areas are crucial for reinforcing our democracy and ensuring that the governance structure meets the needs and aspirations of all Nigerians. Several Bills have already been introduced in both the Senate and the House, touching on some of these very important issues”.

The speaker explained that “The composition of the Committee is representative, comprising one member from each of the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT. It is chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, while the House Leader, Hon. (Prof) Julius Ihonvbere, is the Committee’s Deputy Chairman.

“To ensure greater inclusion, the Committee will also have six (6) additional women, one from each of the six geo-political zones. Furthermore, the House Zonal Caucus Leaders have been co-opted in an advisory capacity to advise the Committee on issues relating to their respective zones.

“Lastly, the Committee’s secretariat will also include a representative of people living with disabilities to ensure that their concerns are properly accommodated. The mandate of the Committee is to receive and consider proposals for alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), create a forum for stakeholders and the public to make inputs into the review process and collaborate with the Senate and the State Houses of Assembly as required by law”.

He informed that “Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, the Constitution has been subjected to five alterations with landmark changes that have strengthened our democratic institutions, federalism and governance generally. The First and Second Alterations provided for the Financial Independence of the National Assembly and Independent National Electoral Commission and granted the Supreme Court jurisdiction on appeals from the Court of Appeal on the elections of governors and their deputies.

“The Third and Fourth Alterations, among others, established the National Industrial Court under the Constitution as a superior court of record and provided for the funding of the Houses of Assembly of States directly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State. Under the 9th Assembly, the Fifth Alteration made some of the most far-reaching amendments.

“It clarified and reinforced financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary, decongested the Executive List, defined guidelines for the First Session and Inauguration of Members-Elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly, and deleted reference to the provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act, among others. All these made the Fifth Alteration the most extensive since 1999.

“Honourable colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, we expect the Sixth Alteration under this Tenth National Assembly to be the most comprehensive yet. As such, the task before the Constitution Review Committee is profound. The House Agenda is ambitious in its scope and encompasses wide-ranging issues pivotal to our national growth.

“Among these are: devolution of powers, including state policing; enhancement of fiscal federalism through local government autonomy; further decongesting the Exclusive Legislative List; recognising and assigning constitutional roles for traditional institutions; and promoting inclusivity, particularly greater gender equity and women representation into appointive and elective positions.

“However, in making recommendations and proposals that potentially have far-reaching impacts (such as state police), I strongly recommend that we adopt a scientific approach grounded in empirical evidence rather than ideology, personal beliefs, or political expediency”, he advised.