Constitution Review: Aba State Attracts Broad Support Across South-East – Nkire

As the National Assembly prepares for another round of constitutional amendments and state creation debates, Chief Theo Nkire, pioneer Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Abia State, has said that the proposed Aba State enjoys widespread support across the South-East region.

Nkire, who spoke at a forum in Abuja, said the endorsement of the Aba State project reflects the unique industrial strength, economic viability, and cohesive community identity of the proposed state.

He noted that in the often-complex political landscape of the South-East, the Aba State initiative stands out for its regional consensus and historical continuity.

“Unlike other proposals, the Aba State initiative benefits from the support of a cohesive community with a shared history and long-standing, unchanged boundaries. The proposed Aba State aligns with the boundaries of the Aba Division from the colonial era,” Nkire said.

He recalled that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural body in the region, had on two separate occasions — in 2015 and 2018 — endorsed Aba as the sixth state to be created in the South-East.

According to Nkire, Aba represents “a home to almost every family in the South-East,” adding that people from across Igboland have administered the area over the decades, transforming it into “a melting pot for the entire region.”

A statement jointly signed by HRH Eze Love Wogu, Chairman of the Aba State Movement, and Chief G. I. Akara, Secretary-General, revealed that the movement has also expanded its advocacy beyond the region, receiving endorsements from eminent traditional rulers including the Ooni of Ife, Emir of Bauchi, and Emir of Daura.

The group further stated that between 2009 and 2010, the movement secured signatures from 21 State Houses of Assembly, underscoring a national consensus for the Aba State project.

“Aba State is a proposal that has consistently attracted both internal consensus and external goodwill. It remains the most viable and unifying option to correct the geo-political imbalance in the number of states in the South-East,” Nkire emphasized.

Tracing the roots of the agitation, the movement said the struggle for Aba State dates back to 1915, when the British colonial administration grouped the Asa, Ndoki, and Ngwa communities into the Aba Division.

“The political pursuit of autonomy began in 1927 and reached a major milestone in 1983, when the National Assembly approved a referendum for Aba State. Unfortunately, the referendum was aborted by the December 31, 1983 military coup,” the statement said.

The group lamented that every other state recommended alongside Aba in 1983, Adamawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi, Taraba, and Enugu has since been created, leaving Aba as the only unfulfilled promise of that legislative exercise.

“This is not just an agitation but a promise repeatedly made and validated, yet never kept,” the movement added.