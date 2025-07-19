Constitution: Kalu Urges Nigerians To Demand Transparency

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on Nigerians to actively participate in the constitution review process and to demand transparency and accountability from public office holders.

Speaking at the Constitution Review Public Hearing in Owerri, covering Imo and Abia states, Kalu emphasised the importance of citizen engagement in shaping Nigeria’s democratic future.

He described the review process as an opportunity for Nigerians to influence the next constitutional chapter, noting that the strength of democracy lies in the active participation of the people.

“This is your Constitution. This is your moment. You are not just observers; you are stakeholders and co-authors,” Kalu said.

He urged citizens to submit memoranda, petitions, and ask tough questions, stressing that their voices will shape the amendments presented to the National Assembly and ultimately to the Nigerian people.

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, stated that reform is a continuous process and not a one-time event, highlighting the need for sustained public involvement.

“The bills we debate today will be debated in plenary, harmonized with the Senate, and sent to the State Assemblies. Only with your continued engagement, vigilance, and advocacy can we ensure implementation in letter and spirit,” he said.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to hold lawmakers accountable and continue the tradition of open debate and collaboration to build a more just and equitable nation.