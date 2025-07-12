Constitution: Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa Demand State Police

The clamour for state police, electoral reforms, and true federalism took centre stage during the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for North Central Centre B, comprising Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, held on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, saw governors from the three states Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) making strong cases for constitutional amendments to address growing insecurity and strengthen democratic institutions.

Chairman of the hearing and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, urged participants to express their views freely, assuring them that the House would reflect the will of the people in its final recommendations.

Governor Alia of Benue, represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim, argued that state police is long overdue, noting the irony of governors being referred to as Chief Security Officers without any real authority over security agencies.

“We have an anti-open grazing law in Benue, but we cannot enforce it effectively because the governor cannot direct or deploy the police,” he said.

Alia also advocated for judicial reforms, calling for a shift from oral to documentary-based evidence in electoral litigation, saying: “Let a documentary jurisprudence be established to ensure timely dispensation of electoral matters.”

Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang, represented by his Attorney General, Mr. Philemon Daffi, echoed the call for state police.

“No state in the country has suffered insecurity like Plateau State. State police will go a long way in addressing our security challenges,” he said.

Muftwang also rejected proposals for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local government elections, insisting that such elections remain under the purview of state independent electoral commissions. He further proposed the separation of the offices of Attorney General and Minister/Commissioner for Justice.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, represented by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Isaac Danladi, also supported the creation of state police.

“It’s high time we gave states the mandate to protect their people directly,” Sule said.

On electoral reform, Sule recommended the creation of an independent agency separate from INEC to handle the registration and regulation of political parties, allowing INEC to focus solely on the conduct of free and fair elections.

He also supported the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission by an Act of the National Assembly rather than through constitutional amendment. Additionally, he proposed that all elections be conducted on the same day to reduce costs and combat voter apathy.

However, Sule opposed the inclusion of independent candidates in the electoral process, warning that it would be cumbersome for INEC to manage and could lead to electoral chaos.